Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 36 - Geraint Williams

Thursday, 11th Apr 2024 22:03

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV with star guest Geraint Williams is now available on YouTube.

In front of an international audience, Williams talks about his time at Town under John Lyall and George Burley, his spells at Derby, who apparently signed him by mistake, Bristol Rovers and Colchester, as well as manager Kieran McKenna, who he saw working close up while coaching at the academy, and the Blues’ prospects for promotion.

Host Mark Murphy is also joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show will also available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Life's a Pitch TV merchandise can be purchased at the website here.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: TWTD