McKenna Named Manager of the Month

Friday, 12th Apr 2024 06:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for March. The Blues claimed 12 points from 15 during the month and McKenna picks up a monthly award for the second time this season having previously won in September. The other nominees were West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, Daniel Farke of Leeds United and Norwich’s David Wagner. McKenna says winning the gong is not just down to him but the hard work of everyone at the club on and off the field. “Whether it’s as a staff member or as a player, awards are always reflective of the team,” he said. “Any Manager of the Month award is really a reflection of the work of the players on the pitch and the work of the players on the pitch is a reflection of the work of so many people at the training ground and also at the stadium. “It’s nice to share these things with the staff. We won this award [at League one level] this time last year and shared it with the staff at that point, and it was nice to speak to some of the staff about that today 12 months on. “To be in the position that we’re in, to have progressed how we have done with the promotion and to be sitting here with the least losses in the division, to come through last season having only lost four games, to hit the level of consistency that we have done in the performances and the competitive of the performances in each game, is a testament to the players and, again, all the people here “In the middle of a very busy schedule and a busy two weeks, and, of course, an exciting end to the season, it was nice to be able to share that moment with them and to reiterate that, as I know they will do, we’ll all keep pushing now until the end of the season and try and finish as well as we can, and give the players the best chance to keep performing as they have been.” Left-back Leif Davis was nominated for Player of the Month but missed out on the award.

martin587 added 06:06 - Apr 12

Fully deserved. 2

johnwarksshorts added 06:37 - Apr 12

Congratulations. 2

Suffolkboy added 06:54 - Apr 12

Warmest congratulations on recognition so well deserved — and as you say earned by the constant efforts of the whole team!

COYB 1

