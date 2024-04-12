Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Wigan
Friday, 12th Apr 2024 10:25

Town’s U18s are in action against Wigan Athletic at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues, who will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 4-0 loss at Burnley, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Latics 10th and second bottom of PDL2 North.


Photo: Blair Ferguson



