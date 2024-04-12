Player of the Year Awards Announced Saturday

Friday, 12th Apr 2024 11:28

The Supporters Club Player of the Year awards will be handed out before and after Saturday’s home game against Middlesbrough.

The Academy and Women's Player of the Year, won by Megan Wearing last season, will be revealed before the match, along with the Irene Davey Award, dedicated to the memory of the Supporters Club’s former patron, who died earlier this year, and will be presented by a member of Irene’s family.

The Men's Player of the Year, won last season by Conor Chaplin, and Portman Road Moments - a new award marking an iconic moment from home games this season - will be announced at full-time.









Photo: Action Images