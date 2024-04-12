Edmundson and Slicker Out of Boro Clash and a Couple to Be Assessed on Matchday

Friday, 12th Apr 2024 14:40 George Edmundson and Cieran Slicker are both ruled out of Saturday’s home game against Middlesbrough with minor ankle injuries, while manager Kieran McKenna says a couple of other players will be assessed on the day of the game. Edmundson was subbed in the second half of Wednesday’s 0-0 home draw with Watford with an ankle injury which will keep him out of Boro’s visit. “George won’t be involved,” McKenna said. “Thankfully, it doesn’t seem too serious but he’s got some swelling in the ankle, so he won’t be involved. “We’ve got a couple of other little issues that will be assessed on the day of the game.” Edmundson has made nine Championship starts this season and McKenna says he has played a vital role. “He’s been a really important member of the squad and he’s stepped up at different times and you need that to be successful, you need a squad,” he said. “In the centre-back position, I think all the teams would want to have four strong centre-backs ideally and we feel like we’ve had that through the course of the season. He’s been an important player for us, coming back from a big [ankle] operation in the summer. “It’s been a good season. Of course, he would have liked to have played more, which is natural for every player, everyone wants to play, but really importantly, he’s trained well, he’s shown a real maturity in how he’s gone about his business and he’s stepped in at important times for the team.” Regarding third-choice keeper Slicker, he added: “He’s not bad, thankfully. He rolled his ankle so I don’t think he’s available for us tomorrow if needed, but thankfully it doesn’t look like anything too long term.” New Zealand U20 international keeper Henry Gray, 18, was recalled from his loan spell at National League South Chelmsford City earlier in the week as cover. “We always have three goalkeepers involved on a matchday anyway, we travel with three,” McKenna continued. “There are always three who do the warm-up, you always need the third one to be ready. “Cieran’s done a fantastic job in that role this year, I have to say, especially on the training pitch, but also on matchdays. “Henry’s having a good season out on loan, he trains with us a lot anyway and he’s a goalkeeper that we like and he’s back and been involved with us a little bit more this week and he’ll be with us on Saturday.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments