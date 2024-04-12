McKenna: A Moment to Recognise the Staff

Friday, 12th Apr 2024 15:18 Town boss Kieran McKenna says it wouldn’t have felt right not to have acknowledged the contributions of the club’s staff when receiving his Championship Manager of the Month award for March. McKenna was announced as the winner of the gong this morning, his second of the season having previously been selected in September. “I think it just felt the right thing to do,” he said. “And it wouldn't have felt right not to acknowledge [them], really, because Manager of the Month in March, it's not anything that anyone's going to remember in a long time. “But I think it was a moment really just to recognise the work of all the staff. I spoke to the staff yesterday about the consistency that the team has shown over two and a half years. To have been so competitive in so many games, to have lost so few games last season, and even the half a season before that, and to have been as relentlessly competitive as we have in every game. “Of course, you can't win every game. But the team have been there competing in every single game once or twice a week in a division up. I think that reflects tremendously on the consistency of the staff as well and the work that goes on here day-to-day. “It was a brief moment’s pause to reflect and thank the staff for that. And then, I know the players know and the staff all know that after that moment's pause, it's crack on with games coming thick and fast, and focus on the task ahead.”

Photo: TWTD



