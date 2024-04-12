Town Agents' Fees Â£1,263,523

Friday, 12th Apr 2024 15:55 Town spent Â£1,263,523 on agentsâ€™ fees between February 1st 2023 and February 1st this year, up on the Â£849,657 paid out during the previous 12 months. Twelve teams in the division paid out more than the Blues with Leeds Unitedâ€™s Â£13,287,748 the highest. In total, Championship teams paid a total of Â£61,340,767 to intermediaries. As well as new permanent - among them recruits for the U21s - and loan signings, the Â£1,263,523 includes the fees relating to new contracts over the course of the year for the likes of Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and Massimo Luongo. The full report can be found here. The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries by FIFA regulations since April 2015.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



BrandonsBlues added 16:05 - Apr 12

Interesting to see how the fees table correlates to the league table . With some obvious links from bottom to top. 0

