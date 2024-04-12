Leaders Leicester Lose at Plymouth
Friday, 12th Apr 2024 22:02
Town will definitely return to the top of the Championship if they beat Middlesbrough at Portman Road on Saturday after leaders Leicester City were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this evening.
Mustapha Bundu netted the only goal of the game in the 21st minute for the Pilgrims, who saw the three points out in relative comfort in the second half.
The result leaves the Blues second behind the Foxes on goal difference alone with all of the top three now having played 42 matches.
Leeds, a point behind Town and Leicester, are in action at home to Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road at 12.30pm tomorrow before the Blues face Boro at 3pm.
While a win would definitely put the Blues top, a draw might be enough depending on the Whitesâ€™ scoreline against Rovers.
