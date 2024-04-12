Leaders Leicester Lose at Plymouth

Friday, 12th Apr 2024 22:02 Town will definitely return to the top of the Championship if they beat Middlesbrough at Portman Road on Saturday after leaders Leicester City were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this evening. Mustapha Bundu netted the only goal of the game in the 21st minute for the Pilgrims, who saw the three points out in relative comfort in the second half. The result leaves the Blues second behind the Foxes on goal difference alone with all of the top three now having played 42 matches. Leeds, a point behind Town and Leicester, are in action at home to Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road at 12.30pm tomorrow before the Blues face Boro at 3pm. While a win would definitely put the Blues top, a draw might be enough depending on the Whitesâ€™ scoreline against Rovers.

Photo: Action Images



samsonblue added 22:06 - Apr 12

Wow 1

samsonblue added 22:07 - Apr 12

Barmy league!!! Can see Leicester losing out in this chase!!! 1

Billysherlockblue added 22:08 - Apr 12

Coyb 1

Flamencaman added 22:08 - Apr 12

Bonkers totally bonkers 1

DannyITFC added 22:12 - Apr 12

Itâ€™s over to us now, 2nd chance in a week to go top. We must win this match tomorrow, Leeds will probably win their game too. 1

superblues9 added 22:13 - Apr 12

What a result ! Leicester surely can't miss out on automatic completely or can they can they !!??? 1

ImAbeliever added 22:14 - Apr 12

I believe, I cant believe it! 0

foreverthebeat added 22:16 - Apr 12

Twist and turns Leicester to bottle it cheating bustards come on here we go UPPA TOWEN 0

Gforce added 22:28 - Apr 12

Well you would have got good odds on Leicester losing to both Millwall and Plymouth in the last week.Just goes to show there are no easy games in the championship,as we found out against Rotherham.

We still need to find some form ourselves though,otherwise tonight's result will be meaningless. 0

FramlinghamBlue added 22:29 - Apr 12

In a weird twist of fate and silly rules, Leicester never again return to the premier league to face their points deduction. 0

