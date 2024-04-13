Al-Hamadi Handed Full Debut as Blues Make Six Changes Against Boro

Saturday, 13th Apr 2024 14:25 Striker Ali Al-Hamadi is handed his full Town debut, one of six changes as the Blues host Middlesbrough looking to return to the top of the table. Al-Hamadi comes into the XI for Kieffer Moore, who drops to the bench, with Luke Woolfenden taking over from the injured George Edmundson at the heart of the defence and Axel Tuanzebe for Harry Clarke, who is absent from the 10-man squad, at right-back. Massimo Luongo comes in for Jack Taylor, is among the subs, in the centre of midfield with Jeremy Sarmiento and Conor Chaplin coming into the three behind Al-Hamadi for Kayden Jackson and Nathan Broadhead, who are on the bench. For Boro, Sam Silvera comes in for Sam Greenwood in a team otherwise unchanged from the 2-2 draw at Hull City in midweek with former Town defender Matt Clarke at the centre of their defence. Town will go three points clear at the top if they win with Leicester having been beaten 1-0 Plymouth last night and four ahead of Leeds, who lost by the same scoreline to Blackburn at Elland Road, their first home defeat of the season, this lunchtime. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Al-Hamadi.Â Subs: Walton, Ball, Travis, Taylor, Humphreys, Harness, Broadhead, Jackson, Moore. Middlesbrough: Dieng, Van den Berg, Clarke, Latte Lath, Jones, Ayling, Howson (c), Silvera, Azaz, Engel, Oâ€™Brien. Subs: Jones, Barlaser, Gilbert, Dijksteel, Bangura, Greenwood, Thomas, McCabe, Finch. Referee: Sam Allison (Wiltshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



leftie1972 added 14:27 - Apr 13

And Leeds are losing! Yes! Good luck Ali, a hat trick will do it today please. 1

Suffolkboy added 14:35 - Apr 13

Come on you Blues ! Itâ€™s the knuckle clenching time,but in the ITFC squad youâ€™ve ALL the quality and talent to wrap up today in the best way !

COYB 0

chepstowblue added 14:40 - Apr 13

Six changes!!. Martin Keown will be telling the nation that we are disrespecting the competition and concentrating on next seasons Carabao Cup ! 1

eddiespearitt03 added 14:44 - Apr 13

Comm onnn .



Good to see Al Hamady get a start. Could make the difference,. 3-0 today. 0

Rimsy added 14:48 - Apr 13

Be a huge step to promotion with a win today. Jackson not playing, so we have 11 on the pitch. Al Hamadi could be the hero -2

warwickblue added 14:52 - Apr 13

Today's our day, I think. 0

SickParrot added 14:52 - Apr 13

We will probably need to be at our best to beat an in form Boro side today but if we do win it will really ramp up the pressure on Leicester and Leeds. We have two very tough away games after the break, so a three point lead would be very handy. 1

TimmyH added 15:08 - Apr 13

Good...we need some balls! and win this, how many more opportunities do we need? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments