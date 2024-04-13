Al-Hamadi Handed Full Debut as Blues Make Six Changes Against Boro
Saturday, 13th Apr 2024 14:25
Striker Ali Al-Hamadi is handed his full Town debut, one of six changes as the Blues host Middlesbrough looking to return to the top of the table.
Al-Hamadi comes into the XI for Kieffer Moore, who drops to the bench, with Luke Woolfenden taking over from the injured George Edmundson at the heart of the defence and Axel Tuanzebe for Harry Clarke, who is absent from the 10-man squad, at right-back.
Massimo Luongo comes in for Jack Taylor, is among the subs, in the centre of midfield with Jeremy Sarmiento and Conor Chaplin coming into the three behind Al-Hamadi for Kayden Jackson and Nathan Broadhead, who are on the bench.
For Boro, Sam Silvera comes in for Sam Greenwood in a team otherwise unchanged from the 2-2 draw at Hull City in midweek with former Town defender Matt Clarke at the centre of their defence.
Town will go three points clear at the top if they win with Leicester having been beaten 1-0 Plymouth last night and four ahead of Leeds, who lost by the same scoreline to Blackburn at Elland Road, their first home defeat of the season, this lunchtime.
Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Al-Hamadi.Â Subs: Walton, Ball, Travis, Taylor, Humphreys, Harness, Broadhead, Jackson, Moore.
Middlesbrough: Dieng, Van den Berg, Clarke, Latte Lath, Jones, Ayling, Howson (c), Silvera, Azaz, Engel, Oâ€™Brien. Subs: Jones, Barlaser, Gilbert, Dijksteel, Bangura, Greenwood, Thomas, McCabe, Finch. Referee: Sam Allison (Wiltshire).
