Morsy Named Player of the Year

Saturday, 13th Apr 2024 20:06 Skipper Sam Morsy has been named the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year. Morsy was handed the gong on the pitch following the 1-1 draw with his former club Middlesbrough at Portman Road, while manager Kieran McKenna won the Irene Davey Patron Award, named after the long-serving Supporters Club patron, who died earlier this year. Manager Kieran McKenna said after the match that his skipper is a worthy winner of the Harwich Rosebowl. “He has [been so consistent]. I think a deserved winner,” he said. “There have been so many of the boys who have stepped up very well but I think Samy’s shown great leadership again on the pitch and at the training ground. “But on top of that, the quality of his performances, the way that he’s dictating games on and off the ball, the details in his game now that weren’t there two years ago that he’s worked ever so hard on and the fitness to be available for so many games, he’s another one that’s just done the five 90 minutes back-to-back. Testament to him and well deserved.” Wes Burns won the Portman Road Moment of the Season award for his goal against Coventry and Jeremy Sarmiento the Unforgettable Moment for his late winner against Southampton. Prior to the game Sophie Peskett carried off the Women’s Player of the Year and Finley Barbrook won the Academy Player of the Year.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 20:32 - Apr 13

Fully deserved we would be lost without him never has a bad game sometimes an average one. 0

billlm added 20:42 - Apr 13

Fab player and leader,

So deserved, 0

ArnieM added 21:06 - Apr 13

The man is phenomenal. We’d be a shadow of the team we are , without him.



I just wish the club would sort out these awards., ( it was a disaster last season too). The ground was practicable empty today when the players were given them. I doubt many fans actually realised the awards were being given out at the end of the match. 0

