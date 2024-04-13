Morsy Named Player of the Year
Saturday, 13th Apr 2024 20:06
Skipper Sam Morsy has been named the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year.
Morsy was handed the gong on the pitch following the 1-1 draw with his former club Middlesbrough at Portman Road, while manager Kieran McKenna won the Irene Davey Patron Award, named after the long-serving Supporters Club patron, who died earlier this year.
Manager Kieran McKenna said after the match that his skipper is a worthy winner of the Harwich Rosebowl.
“He has [been so consistent]. I think a deserved winner,” he said. “There have been so many of the boys who have stepped up very well but I think Samy’s shown great leadership again on the pitch and at the training ground.
“But on top of that, the quality of his performances, the way that he’s dictating games on and off the ball, the details in his game now that weren’t there two years ago that he’s worked ever so hard on and the fitness to be available for so many games, he’s another one that’s just done the five 90 minutes back-to-back. Testament to him and well deserved.”
Wes Burns won the Portman Road Moment of the Season award for his goal against Coventry and Jeremy Sarmiento the Unforgettable Moment for his late winner against Southampton.
Prior to the game Sophie Peskett carried off the Women’s Player of the Year and Finley Barbrook won the Academy Player of the Year.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Middlesbrough (Home) by ad_wilkin
The Manchester United connection is back as Kieran McKenna takes on Michael Carrick for the second time this season.
Opposition Preview - Watford (Home) by ad_wilkin
Watford currently sit in 14th place in the table and other than Huddersfield on the last day of the season will be the lowest-ranked team that Town will face in their run-in.
Opposition Preview - Norwich City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Saturday 6th April. The East Anglian Derby part two. Following a 2-2 draw at Portman Road earlier in the season, Town will make the short journey to Carrow Road for another attempt to end their winless run against their arch rivals.
Opposition Preview - Southampton (Home) by ad_wilkin
In a season in which Town have broken so many records for a newly-promoted side, they continue to fight tooth and nail for promotion against the three recently-relegated, formerly established Premier League teams.
Opposition Preview - Blackburn Rovers (Away) by ad_wilkin
Following a much need international break for Town it’s the Easter double, starting with a trip to Blackburn Rovers, who are without a win in eight games.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]