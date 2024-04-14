Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Beaten By Wigan
Sunday, 14th Apr 2024 09:05

Town’s U18s were beaten 4-1 by Wigan Athletic at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

The Blues were 2-0 down at half-time but midfielder Alex Graham Alexandrou (pictured), who is off to Florida this summer to start a college football scholarship after 12 years at Playford Road, pulled a goal back three minutes after the restart. However, the Latics scored twice more before the end.

U18s: Fleischer, Brouwers (Elliot 65), Adebayo, Ashburn, Curtis, Iorpenda, Graham Alexandrou (O’Sullivan 73), Domi, Chukliugbo, Mauge (Eldred 59), Bailey (Compton 59). Subs: Bentley.


Photo: Matchday Images



