Tractor Girls Host Hashtag

Sunday, 14th Apr 2024 09:12 Ipswich Town Women host Hashtag United at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tags are currently second in FAWNL Southern Premier Division table having been promoted last season, while the Blues are fifth, 11 points behind. In addition to their strong league form, the Essex side have picked up two cups, the FAWNL Cup via a 2-1 victory over Newcastle last month and then the Essex County Cup final earlier this week after a 7-2 defeat of Billericay Town. Town will be looking to maintain a strong end to the season following a 1-0 home victory over MK Dons last week with today’s game a rearranged fixture which was initially set to be played in February. “We all know that Hashtag are sitting second in the league, so we all know the quality that they have and they’re a tough team to beat, especially this season,” skipper Maria Boswell said. “It’s going to be a tough game, they’re a very physical side, they’re good at what they do. We’ve had a good week of training and we’re fully prepared. “I’m sure they’re on a high at the moment, they’ve had a good run of results, they’ve had quite a bit of success this season with different cups. “We know what we need to do, we’re looking to go and get the result and hopefully finish off the last few games really strong.” In September, the Blues were beaten 3-2 by Hashtag away from home with Boswell and her teammates feeling they didn’t do themselves justice. “We were all disappointed after the game, we didn’t feel like we turned up at all,” she reflected. “We didn’t feel like we played well at all, it wasn’t a good performance from us in general, we were mostly disappointed with that. “Obviously the score we were disappointed with too, so I think we’re just trying to look to put things right and have a much more positive performance and hopefully a more positive scoreline.” Keeper Nina Meollo is back with the Blues having been on international duty with the Philippines. Town have two more games left after this weekend’s match, both at home, against Cardiff in a week’s time and Billericay on Sunday 5th May.

