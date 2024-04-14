Baggott Nets First Bristol Rovers Goal
Sunday, 14th Apr 2024 11:38
Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott netted his first goal for loan club Bristol Rovers as the Pirates won 3-1 away against Cheltenham Town, one of the Indonesian international’s former loan sides.
The Gas, who are 15th in League One, were 2-0 in front when Baggott, who was making his return following a calf injury, rose high to head home in the 77th minute.
Baggott, 21, who was with the Robins in the second half of last season, has made nine starts and two sub appearances since joining Rovers in January.
Meanwhile, Indonesia manager Shin Tae-yong has confirmed that he will not call up Baggott for the U23 Asian Cup, which gets under way this week.
Baggott is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
