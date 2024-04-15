Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s in Action at Crewe
Monday, 15th Apr 2024 11:12

Town’s U21s are in action away against Crewe Alexandra at their Alexandra Park training ground this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, who defeated 10-man Burnley 4-1 last Tuesday with Jesse Nwabueze (pictured) netting twice, are fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the Railwaymen bottom of PDL2 North.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024