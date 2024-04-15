U21s in Action at Crewe
Monday, 15th Apr 2024 11:12
Town’s U21s are in action away against Crewe Alexandra at their Alexandra Park training ground this afternoon (KO 1pm).
The young Blues, who defeated 10-man Burnley 4-1 last Tuesday with Jesse Nwabueze (pictured) netting twice, are fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the Railwaymen bottom of PDL2 North.
Photo: Matchday Images
