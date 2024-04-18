Friend of the Foundation Fundraising Scheme Launched

Thursday, 18th Apr 2024 13:06 The Ipswich Town Foundation has launched a new fundraising initiative for supporters and local businesses, Friend of the Foundation. The scheme offers the chance to help deliver the Foundation’s programmes with which 9,000 young people and vulnerable adults are currently engaged on a weekly basis. It’s hoped that the new venture will provide a vital revenue stream at a time when funding is needed more than ever but is becoming harder to obtain, while staffing and operating costs continued to increase. “We’re thrilled to launch our new fundraising initiative,” director of Foundation Dan Palfrey said. “This will provide vital income to allow us to continue our programmes and engagements to the local community. “We are acutely aware that the need in the community is growing, therefore Friend of the Foundation will enable us to reach more people and groups in the community that are in need. “The supporters and local business community have been incredibly generous over the last 12 months and we hope that we can continue to represent you with pride in the community by making a positive difference to the lives of people.” Two Friend of the Foundation packages are available to supporters and local businesses. The supporter packages consist of monthly donation options, £2.50, £5, or £10, with each package providing exclusive rewards to those who sign up. Donating £2.50 a month enables would provide a warm space and refreshments to participants of our programmes that aim to combat loneliness, such as the Golden Days Café and Senior Blues. A donation of £5 a month would provide participants across the disability pathway with access to weekly sessions, while £10 a month would provide a child in receipt of free school meals with food and activities during half term. To sign up, visit tickets.itfc.co.uk. The corporate packages for local business consist of single donations with packages split into three tiers, Gold, Silver, and Bronze, priced at £2,400, £1,200, and £600. Two Gold donations would fund the Foundation’s Refugee Football programme for a full year or the purchase of a refurbished powerchair. A Silver donation would allow the Foundation to run their Senior Blues programme for a full year, while a Bronze donation would facilitate the purchase of sensory equipment for disabled participants and supporters. For more information, contact business development officer Noah Britnell via noah.britnell@itfc.co.uk. The launch of the Friend of the Foundation will see the Blues Foundation, which was initiated in 2006, cease in the summer with the final draw taking place on 14th June 2024 and final direct debit collections on either 1st May or 14th May 2024, depending on members’ usual collection dates.

