FA Cup Replays Scrapped

Thursday, 18th Apr 2024 13:25 FA Cup replays have been scrapped from round one onwards from next season. A new six-year agreement between the Premier League and FA will see replays now not be played in the competition proper having been scrapped from the fifth round in the 2017/18 season. The FA Cup qualifying rounds in which teams from the fifth to the 10th tiers take part will continued to have replays. The move will be controversial as a break with tradition and with replays lucrative to smaller clubs, although some Town fans may welcome no longer having to make midweek trips to the likes of Barrow and Oldham as has been the case in recent years. The new arrangement will also see all rounds of the tournament played at weekends exclusive of Premier League fixtures, fifth round games having been scheduled for midweek for the last five years. The fourth round will have an extended window from Friday to Wednesday in which FA Cup ties will be played on consecutive days. The FA Cup final will now be moved to the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season with no top-flight matches that day or on the Friday before in order “to allow focus on the build-up to the showpiece event”. The Premier League will increase its funding to grassroots football by £33 million. “The FA Cup is our biggest asset,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said. “This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar. “We have also agreed new funding for the grassroots game, disability football and the women's and girls' game. “All football begins at the grassroots, and this is recognised by the Premier League with very welcome additional financial support.” Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters, added: “The Premier League is proud of the investment it provides to all levels of the game and this new agreement with the FA will see us enhance our support into grassroots football. “This will improve facilities for communities and lower league clubs across the country, through the Football Foundation and Premier League Stadium Fund. “Throughout our discussions, both parties have been committed to enhancing the scheduling of the Emirates FA Cup, a hugely important domestic competition with a storied history. “The FA and the Premier League have worked in partnership to deliver more exclusive weekends without compromising the excitement of knockout football and this has been achieved at the same time as allowing us to ease fixture congestion generally.” The Premier League has also scrapped its mid-season break to allow the season to start in mid-August, allowing players to get a consecutive three-week break in the summer, following expert advice from medical and technical departments.

Photo: Action Images



mathiemagic added 13:39 - Apr 18

About time too. You can also scrap playing the semi-finals of competitions at Wembley please as it devalues the final as Wembley is the prize, not the prize for getting to the semi-finals. 1

Europablue added 13:41 - Apr 18

It's sad that they can't get rid of a few Champions League games or make that a knock out cup only if it is necessary to ease fixture congestion.

There should be a deal in there to give the lower league clubs a bigger share of the revenue if they draw after 90 minutes. 0

benfromkent added 13:43 - Apr 18

Agree with you mathiemagic, was going to say exactly the same about the Semi's, I hate the fact they play them at Wembley and maybe this should have been included in the rework they've announced. 0

carsey added 14:03 - Apr 18

A sad day in my view and another devaluation of one of the oldest knockout competitions in the world. This will only benefit the big Premier League clubs who constantly whine on about too many games etc and having to rest players.

For those saying the semis shouldn't be played at Wembley I agree with you but that will never be the case now because the FA need to use the stadium to make money an justify the massive cost of building it. 0

VanDusen added 14:09 - Apr 18

And once again - the rich get richer and the chances of, say, Maidstone this season getting a lucrative replay at an Old Trafford goes out the window so these megaliths don't have to play an extra game they'd put their youth team out in anyway.



The sooner the armchair fans and the money men just disappear off with their brands to their Euro Super League closed shop and let the rest of us get on with in-person football the better. 0

