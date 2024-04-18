Morsy: I've Found a Good Level of Consistency

Thursday, 18th Apr 2024 16:00 Player of the Year Sam Morsy believes he has found a good level of consistency this season but feels he’s still capable of improvement. The 32-year-old was handed the Harwich Rosebowl following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with his former club Middlesbrough. “I've managed to find a good level of consistency,” Morsy told the club site. “I've been happy with my form again this season. “It's just always about pushing and trying to get better and trying to improve. I think that's the only mentality you can have. “I think the moment you believe you can't improve, then your trajectory is going to be down. “That's one of the big qualities of the staff, that they are trying to improve every player, and that's just something which I live my life by, trying to improve and trying to better myself, so being here in this environment has suited me perfectly. Staff drive standards and so do we. “I still feel there's room to improve. I'd be disappointed if this was the best of what I've got, so I'm going to keep improving, keep pushing and see where it takes me.” Reflecting on the end of the season with the Blues a point clear at the top with three games left to play after the current two-week gap, Morsy said: “It’s great that we’ve been so competitive at such a tough level. “It's never going to be easy to get to the Premier League and we shouldn't expect it to be easy either. If it was easy, it wouldn't be worth doing. “We're going to have some big challenges and that is the test in these next few weeks; can we overcome these challenges? “We've enjoyed this season and we enjoy being together. We're going to fight to the death for each other.” Meanwhile, former Blues defender Steven Taylor has been appointed the manager of newly-formed Dubai-based club Al Qabila. Taylor, 38, was previously in charge of another Dubai side Gulf United with whom he won promotion from the UAE Third Division via the play-offs in 2021/22 and the UAE Second Division League title the following season.

Photo: Matchday Images



slade1 added 16:17 - Apr 18

In my opinion, he was the standout choice.

They have all played well though but Morsy literally holds this team together 4

Tractorboy58 added 16:28 - Apr 18

Great player and captain and an absolute warrior ! 1

ArmaghBlue added 16:33 - Apr 18

I was surprised to see that he wasn’t in the championship team of the year. 0

Garv added 16:35 - Apr 18

8/10 or more every game. What a player. 0

baxterbasics added 17:13 - Apr 18

Time to find the best form of your life, super Sam, for the next three games. Already a hero, time to be a legend. 0

