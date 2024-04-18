Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 37 - Luke Chambers

Thursday, 18th Apr 2024 22:05

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV with star guest Luke Chambers is now available on YouTube.

Former skipper Chambers talks about his pride in winning the Sir Tom Finney Award at Sunday’s EFL Awards as well as his thoughts on this season’s promotion push, fellow award-winners Kieran McKenna, Leif Davis and Wes Burns, and much more.

Host Mark Murphy is also joined by legend-in-residence Russell Osman and TWTD's Phil Ham with Terry Butcher taking this week off.

As well as YouTube, the show will also available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Photo: TWTD