Tickets For Life's a Pitch TV End-of-Season Bash Now on Sale
Friday, 19th Apr 2024 13:12

Tickets are now on sale for the Life’s a Pitch TV End-of-Season Bash in the Willow Suite at Venue 16 on Monday 13th May (doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start).

Part one of the the evening will be a live Life’s a Pitch TV episode with legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman joined by host Mark Murphy and TWTD’s Phil Ham as well as a yet to be confirmed star guest.

The second half will feature the inaugural Life’s a Pitch TV End-of-Season Awards.

Tickets, which include a hot buffet, can be purchased here.


