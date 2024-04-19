Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Driving Offences

Friday, 19th Apr 2024 13:44

Blues loanee Brandon Williams denied charges of dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Chester Crown Court this morning.

The 23-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and not guilty pleas to the two offences and was released on unconditional bail.

The Manchester United full-back will appear in court on March 17th 2025 with the hearing expected to last three days.

Williams, who is still officially on loan with Town but has been back at Old Trafford since just after Christmas and now seems very unlikely to return to Portman Road before the end of the season, is accused of dangerous driving in his Audi S Line on the A34 Wilmslow bypass on August 20th last year, four days before he joined the Blues.

In addition, Williams, who in court gave his parents’ address in Harpurhey, Greater Manchester, is charged with driving without insurance on the same road on August 2nd 2023.





Photo: Matchday Images