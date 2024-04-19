U18s at Fleetwood

Friday, 19th Apr 2024 16:46

Town’s U18s make the long trip to the Fylde Coast to take on Fleetwood Town at their Poolfoot Farm training facility on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South following Tuesday’s 3-3 home draw with Charlton Athletic. Fleetwood are seventh in PDL2 North.





Photo: Matchday Images