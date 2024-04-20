Blues Off Top After Leicester Win

Saturday, 20th Apr 2024 17:17 Mixed news for Town from Saturday’s fixtures with Leicester City winning and returning to the top of the table and Southampton defeated. The Foxes rode their luck and missed a penalty as they beat profligate West Brom 2-1 at the King Power Stadium at lunchtime to move two points ahead of the Blues in second with both sides having three games to play. The Saints, who travel to face Leicester in a rearranged match on Tuesday, once again showed their soft underbelly as Cardiff City came from behind to beat them 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium, the winning goal coming in the 96th minute, echoing both Town’s away game against the Bluebirds and their home match with the Hampshire side. Fourth-placed Southampton are now five points behind the Blues, also having played 43 matches, with their goal difference three worse than Town’s. The Blues aren’t in action this weekend with their scheduled opponents Coventry City in FA Cup semi-final action against Manchester United tomorrow, while third-placed Leeds United are at Middlesbrough on Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images



BluePhilG added 17:38 - Apr 20

Right now, all level on games played, we’re in an incredible position… not only would we have took this at the start of the season, we’d have took it 4 games ago… still all in our hands. Just do better than Leeds, and in doing so we wont have to worry about Southampton. COYBsss!!!!! 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 18:14 - Apr 20

Not sure Soton losing was good for us. A draw might have given them more to play for. Now they need 3 wins and that is very unlikely to be enough. Let's just hope they give their all vs Leicester and Leeds anyway. 0

