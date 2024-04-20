Blues Off Top After Leicester Win
Saturday, 20th Apr 2024 17:17
Mixed news for Town from Saturday’s fixtures with Leicester City winning and returning to the top of the table and Southampton defeated.
The Foxes rode their luck and missed a penalty as they beat profligate West Brom 2-1 at the King Power Stadium at lunchtime to move two points ahead of the Blues in second with both sides having three games to play.
The Saints, who travel to face Leicester in a rearranged match on Tuesday, once again showed their soft underbelly as Cardiff City came from behind to beat them 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium, the winning goal coming in the 96th minute, echoing both Town’s away game against the Bluebirds and their home match with the Hampshire side.
Fourth-placed Southampton are now five points behind the Blues, also having played 43 matches, with their goal difference three worse than Town’s.
The Blues aren’t in action this weekend with their scheduled opponents Coventry City in FA Cup semi-final action against Manchester United tomorrow, while third-placed Leeds United are at Middlesbrough on Monday.
