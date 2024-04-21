Dyer Gifts Chesterfield Winner's Medal

Sunday, 21st Apr 2024 09:47 Former Town midfielder Kieron Dyer gifted his Vanarama National League winner’s medal to a presenter from a Chesterfield media channel following their trophy lift at the SMH Group Stadium yesterday. Dyer, 45, is a member of ex-Blues boss Paul Cook’s staff with the Derbyshire side, who romped to the National League title last month, ultimately finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Barnet. The Spireites were handed the trophy at Saturday’s 3-2 final-day victory over Maidenhead United and afterwards Dyer kept a promise he had previously made to Ellie Yates from 1866 Sport. When we interviewed Kieron Dyer on @1866Sport, he said I could have his winners medal.



I was never going to remind him! But he came straight up to me after the trophy lift to hand it to me.



His first medal in football & he gave it to me... honoured is an understatement 💙 pic.twitter.com/LjjG3x5vIN — Ellie Yates (@EllieY8s) April 20, 2024

Photo: TWTD



barrystedmunds added 09:51 - Apr 21

Things like this that make a connection to the community. Good drills! 0

Gforce added 10:40 - Apr 21

A wonderful gesture, from a top bloke.Keiron has been through a lot health wise so I would imagine its put life in general, into perspective for him.

Great to see him doing so well,personally and professionally. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:42 - Apr 21

Good luck to him and Paul Cook. 0

