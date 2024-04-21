Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Dyer Gifts Chesterfield Winner's Medal
Sunday, 21st Apr 2024 09:47

Former Town midfielder Kieron Dyer gifted his Vanarama National League winner’s medal to a presenter from a Chesterfield media channel following their trophy lift at the SMH Group Stadium yesterday.

Dyer, 45, is a member of ex-Blues boss Paul Cook’s staff with the Derbyshire side, who romped to the National League title last month, ultimately finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Barnet.

The Spireites were handed the trophy at Saturday’s 3-2 final-day victory over Maidenhead United and afterwards Dyer kept a promise he had previously made to Ellie Yates from 1866 Sport.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



barrystedmunds added 09:51 - Apr 21
Things like this that make a connection to the community. Good drills!
0

Gforce added 10:40 - Apr 21
A wonderful gesture, from a top bloke.Keiron has been through a lot health wise so I would imagine its put life in general, into perspective for him.
Great to see him doing so well,personally and professionally.
0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:42 - Apr 21
Good luck to him and Paul Cook.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 295 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024