Dyer Gifts Chesterfield Winner's Medal
Sunday, 21st Apr 2024 09:47
Former Town midfielder Kieron Dyer gifted his Vanarama National League winner’s medal to a presenter from a Chesterfield media channel following their trophy lift at the SMH Group Stadium yesterday.
Dyer, 45, is a member of ex-Blues boss Paul Cook’s staff with the Derbyshire side, who romped to the National League title last month, ultimately finishing 12 points ahead of second-placed Barnet.
The Spireites were handed the trophy at Saturday’s 3-2 final-day victory over Maidenhead United and afterwards Dyer kept a promise he had previously made to Ellie Yates from 1866 Sport.
Photo: TWTD
