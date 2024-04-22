U18s Thrash Fleetwood

Monday, 22nd Apr 2024 09:46 Town’s U18s thrashed Fleetwood 6-1 in Professional Development League Two at their Poolfoot Farm training facility on Saturday morning. Trialist Khemani Aiyanyo, who is currently with Erith and Belvedere, netted two and Alex Graham Alexandrou (pictured), Luke Towler, Jamie Mauge and another trialist one each for Olly Lee’s side.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments