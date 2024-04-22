Town Down to Third Following Leeds Win
Monday, 22nd Apr 2024 22:11
Town are down to third in the Championship after Leeds United defeated Middlesbrough 4-3 at the Riverside.
Boro probably deserved more from the game having gone in front through Isaiah Jones on seven before Leeds took the lead via a Crysencio Summerville penalty and Patrick Bamford on 14 and 18.
The Teessiders pulled Leeds back to 2-2 via Emmanuel Latte Lath before a controversial offside Wilfried Gnonto goal put the Whites 3-2 ahead at half-time.
Boro dominated the early stages of the second period but Summerville’s second just after the hour made it 4-2.
Michael Carrick’s men caused some late panic when Latte Lath made it 4-3 with his second of the evening three minutes from the end.
The Whites move a point ahead of the Blues into second but with only two games left to play to Town, leaders Leicester and fourth-placed Southampton’s three.
The Foxes and Saints are in action tomorrow night at the King Power Stadium, while Leeds play again on Friday when they are at QPR.
Photo: Matchday Images
