Town Down to Third Following Leeds Win

Monday, 22nd Apr 2024 22:11 Town are down to third in the Championship after Leeds United defeated Middlesbrough 4-3 at the Riverside. Boro probably deserved more from the game having gone in front through Isaiah Jones on seven before Leeds took the lead via a Crysencio Summerville penalty and Patrick Bamford on 14 and 18. The Teessiders pulled Leeds back to 2-2 via Emmanuel Latte Lath before a controversial offside Wilfried Gnonto goal put the Whites 3-2 ahead at half-time. Boro dominated the early stages of the second period but Summerville’s second just after the hour made it 4-2. Michael Carrick’s men caused some late panic when Latte Lath made it 4-3 with his second of the evening three minutes from the end. The Whites move a point ahead of the Blues into second but with only two games left to play to Town, leaders Leicester and fourth-placed Southampton’s three. The Foxes and Saints are in action tomorrow night at the King Power Stadium, while Leeds play again on Friday when they are at QPR.

Photo: Matchday Images



RyanF182 added 22:24 - Apr 22

Urgh, season over! McKenna out!! -3

Gforce added 22:35 - Apr 22

Fingers crossed for a Southampton win tomorrow night and for QPR (,who still badly need the points) to do us a huge favour,by beating Leeds on Friday night.

Then it's down to us,to hopefully get back to winning ways up at Hull. 1

TimmyH added 22:47 - Apr 22

I wonder if this is where it finally turns?...Leeds play far better against more expansive sides, can't score against Blackburn or Sunderland but get 4 tonight.



Up to us to play 3 Cup Finals... -1

DifferentGravy added 23:47 - Apr 22

Leeds looked a little shaky in defence tonight but created plenty of chances and got the 3 points. Both Leicester and Leeds have put wins on the board and could each be a further 3 points in credit by the time we next play. Town cant look to other teams messing up. Just got to win the games we have. Such a shame Burns and Hurst are injured as we look a little impotent, attack wise, if Moore/Hutchinson arent doing the biz. The squad have been superb this season......so close to the finish line.......3 more big efforts lads!



COYB! 0

