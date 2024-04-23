U21s Host Wigan at Portman Road

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two action against Wigan Athletic at Portman Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

John McGreal and David Wright’s side are currently fifth in PDL2 South with the Latics eighth - fourth-bottom - in PDL2 North.

Block C of the Cobbold Stand will be open for the match, while wheelchair users/ambulant fans can purchase in Block DA of the West Stand.

Meanwhile, Alfie Cutbush, a member of the U21s squad last season and in previous campaigns, has announced his departure from the club after 14 years.

Cutbush, 20, was released by the Blues last summer but has remained at the club to undergo treatment and rehab following an injury.

An end to 14 years @IpswichTown . Some great moments and memories. Thanks to all the coaches and staff at the club. pic.twitter.com/5IQHuX6Kas — Alfie Cutbush (@AlfieCutbush) April 18, 2024





Photo: James Ager