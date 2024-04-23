Play-Off Date Switch

Tuesday, 23rd Apr 2024 13:01

The EFL has announced a switch of date for one of the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The fifth-v-fourth game which was set to be played on Monday 13th May with an 8pm kick-off will now be played on Sunday 12th May with a 2.15pm start, following the sixth-v-third match at 12.30pm.

The move is apparently due to a clash with the Aston Villa-Liverpool Premier League match at Villa Park with nearby West Brom currently fifth. The other games will be played as previously scheduled.

Town are currently third in the table but could still finish fourth.





Photo: Matchday Images