Peskett to Be Named Divisional Player of the Year

Tuesday, 23rd Apr 2024 19:55

Tractor Girls winger Sophie Peskett is to be named the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old, who has already won Town’s Women’s Player of the Year this season, will be presented with the gong at this year's FAWNL Awards, which are being held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 12th May prior to the Adobe Women’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The award is determined by the total number of times a player is named the Opposition Player of the Match.

Peskett, who has scored 12 goals and picked up 20 assists in 27 games this season, can’t now be caught by her closest rivals, MK Dons' Rhianne Rush or Cheltenham Town's Phoebie Poole.

Striker Natasha Thomas and goalkeeper Nina Meollo are also in line to receive awards. Thomas is the division’s top scorer by three goals with one game to play, while Meollo is set to be named Division One South East Player of the Year from her loan spell with Cambridge City.





