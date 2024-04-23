Leicester Thrash Saints to Go Four Points Clear
Tuesday, 23rd Apr 2024 22:06
Leicester City moved four points clear at the top of the Championship with two games left to play following their 5-0 thrashing of Southampton at the King Power Stadium this evening.
The Foxes comfortably defeated the woeful Saints via an Abdul Fatawu hat-trick and one each for Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy.
A Leicester win at Preston in their next fixture on Monday would secure promotion regardless of results elsewhere over the weekend, which could see them up before then anyway.
Leeds are in action at QPR on Friday with the Blues, who have a game in hand on the three teams around them, at Hull City on Saturday evening.
Southampton, who host Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, are six points behind second-placed Leeds and can now no longer make the top two barring a miracle with their goal difference 19 worse than the Whites’.
It now looks like a straight fight between the Blues and Leeds for the second automatic promotion spot.
Photo: Action Images
