Leicester Thrash Saints to Go Four Points Clear

Tuesday, 23rd Apr 2024 22:06 Leicester City moved four points clear at the top of the Championship with two games left to play following their 5-0 thrashing of Southampton at the King Power Stadium this evening. The Foxes comfortably defeated the woeful Saints via an Abdul Fatawu hat-trick and one each for Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy. A Leicester win at Preston in their next fixture on Monday would secure promotion regardless of results elsewhere over the weekend, which could see them up before then anyway. Leeds are in action at QPR on Friday with the Blues, who have a game in hand on the three teams around them, at Hull City on Saturday evening. Southampton, who host Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, are six points behind second-placed Leeds and can now no longer make the top two barring a miracle with their goal difference 19 worse than the Whites’. It now looks like a straight fight between the Blues and Leeds for the second automatic promotion spot.

Photo: Action Images



bringonbrazil added 22:16 - Apr 23

Leicester played ok but Southampton were WOEFUL. Their players should be utterly ashamed of the effort they put in tonight. Bunch of individuals with zero pride or passion. Walker Peters was dreadful tonight. Hope they turn up agsinst Leeds. 1

Gforce added 22:29 - Apr 23

QPRvLeeds is now a massive game as far as we are concerned. If Leeds win,then I'm afraid it's almost certainly the play-offs for us.However if qpr can at least get a draw,then we'll be right back in it. 0

Suffolk_n_Proud added 22:35 - Apr 23

Results haven't gone our way but hey, wherever we finish it will be a result of our performance across the whole season and not 1 particular draw or loss. 3 games with 100% effort and we should be proud no matter what 0

dazza added 22:36 - Apr 23

2 wins out of our last three games and I reckon we will go up. Can see Leeds getting 4 points from their last two games, rather than two wins. We do have a tough two games coming up - to be honest I think Hull will be difficult, but hopefully Coventry will still have a cup hangover. Keep the faith everyone- it has been a great season and the lads and manager have given everything. 0

Gforce added 22:38 - Apr 23

On another note,isn't it just typical that Southampton chose to put in their worst performance of the season tonight.

I hope they show a lot more pride in their final game at Leeds,but I doubt it.

What their fans (who made the fairly long trip)made of the performance tonight, I dread to think. 0

