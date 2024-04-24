The TWTD League Calculator 2023/24

The Championship is going into its final days with automatic promotion now a three-horse race, so give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess the last few matches and who will win promotion back to the Premier League.

TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.





Photo: Matchday Images