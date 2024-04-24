Trialist Goalscorer Ex-Sunderland Forward

Wednesday, 24th Apr 2024 14:16 The trialist who came off the bench to score for Town’s U21s yesterday is understood to have been former Sunderland forward Mason Cotcher. Cotcher netted the second goal on as the Blues youngsters defeated Wigan 2-0 at Portman Road having come on in the 68th minute. According to the EADT, the player was 17-year-old Cotcher, who turned down a professional contract at Sunderland last summer to look for a new club. Twice-capped England U17 international Cotcher had been highly rated on Wearside, former Blues skipper Tony Mowbray having included him among his subs for an FA Cup tie during 2022/23, a season in which he netted nine times in 19 appearances U18 Premier League games. Since then, he has spent time on trial with various clubs, among them Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta reported to have been a fan in November when he trained with the Gunners first team, Manchester United and Leeds United earlier this month. Glasgow giants Rangers and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been linked. If and when Cotcher ultimately signs a pro deal, the Black Cats would be due compensation. Town are taking a look at a number of trialists in the final weeks of the season, TWTD having revealed that Khemani Aiyanyo, who is currently with Erith and Belvedere, was among those who netted for the U18s in their 6-1 thrashing of Fleetwood at the weekend and Karl Bailey, who is currently with Woking’s youth set-up, scored for the U21s in last week’s 1-1 draw at Crewe.

