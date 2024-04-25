Burns and Hirst Set to Travel to Hull
Thursday, 25th Apr 2024 14:53
Town duo Wes Burns and George Hirst look set to return to the Blues squad for Saturday’s vital away game at Hull City, but manager Kieran McKenna says there are one or two injury concerns in his squad.
Hirst has been out since undergoing hamstring surgery on an injury picked up during the Boxing Day game against his former club Leicester City.
Burns has been out since last month’s 6-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday with a more minor hamstring problem.
“They’ve both trained this week with the group, so as it stands, if they come through tomorrow, there’s a chance that both will travel to Hull, so that’s a big positive for us,” McKenna said.
“A big boost, two important players for us and players who have had a big part to play and with their own unique qualities as well that are different in the group. Hopefully they can play a good part in the next week.”
Asked whether it was important not to expect too much from Hirst too soon after his lengthy absence, McKenna said: “Let’s see. He’s been out for quite a long period of time, but he’s a fit boy, he’s trained for a good period of time now and we’re not going to save anything back in the last week.
“Like all the other players, he’s raring to have a big part to play in the last week, so good to have him back.
“I think the contribution right across the squad’s going to be really important, three games in a quick space of time and we’re going to need different people to step up at different times and that’s why we’ve hopefully got a strong squad here.”
Burns has been out for a much shorter period, how much sharpness might the Wales international have lost during that time?
“Each player is different, to be fair,” McKenna reflected. “Some players lose more, some players lose less. Wes I’d like to think is in that second bracket, he’s a very naturally fit boy and he’s looked after himself as well as he can.
“Losing those two players for a big period of time in the second half of the season has been a big challenge but I think it’s a challenge that the squad has risen to fantastically and other players have come in and played a big part, but certainly we’re stronger having those two available for what’s ahead and I think everyone’s pleased for that.”
Quizzed on whether there had been any new injury issues during the fortnight’s break since the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, McKenna said: “We have one or two, which is normal when you have a couple of weeks of training and coming off of a big block that we have.
“Of course, I’m not going to reveal anything, to be honest, that would be too sensitive in terms of a game plan or preparation, but I’m happy with the squad that we have.
“We have good availability, we have some players back training with us, which is a big boost and we have good options for each position, so I think we’re in a healthy position.”
Better news is that the illness which had impacted the Blues prior to their break has blown over.
“We didn’t play on it too much but there was a month where we had an awful lot of illness in the camp, which is going to happen when players have two games a week and are living out of each other’s pockets. It was bouncing from one to the next,” he said.
“Thankfully, in the last two weeks, I don’t think we’ve had any issues at all from that point of view and the players are feeling refreshed and good and positive for what’s coming up.”
Third-choice keeper Cieran Slicker has been out with an ankle sprain but has rejoined the squad.
“Cieran’s OK,” McKenna added. “He recovered quicker than everyone thought he might do and he’s been fully training with the group and available to help us if required in the matches and as always he’s helping us day by day as well.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Hull City (Away) by ad_wilkin
Three games. Seven Days. The last week of the Championship season is upon us.
Part Two: The Change in Ownership to Gamechanger and the Financial Wash-up by SanityBlue
In Part One I discussed the poor recruiting under Marcus Evans (ME). In this second part I wanted to start by discussing his manager appointments before going onto financial matters.
Part One: The Descent Into The Marcus Evans Eras by SanityBlue
On the 16th of November 2009 I posted a blog: Who Pays If It All Goes Wrong: Town Fans or Marcus Evans?
Opposition Preview - Middlesbrough (Home) by ad_wilkin
The Manchester United connection is back as Kieran McKenna takes on Michael Carrick for the second time this season.
Opposition Preview - Watford (Home) by ad_wilkin
Watford currently sit in 14th place in the table and other than Huddersfield on the last day of the season will be the lowest-ranked team that Town will face in their run-in.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]