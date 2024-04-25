Burns and Hirst Set to Travel to Hull

Thursday, 25th Apr 2024 14:53 Town duo Wes Burns and George Hirst look set to return to the Blues squad for Saturday’s vital away game at Hull City, but manager Kieran McKenna says there are one or two injury concerns in his squad. Hirst has been out since undergoing hamstring surgery on an injury picked up during the Boxing Day game against his former club Leicester City. Burns has been out since last month’s 6-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday with a more minor hamstring problem. “They’ve both trained this week with the group, so as it stands, if they come through tomorrow, there’s a chance that both will travel to Hull, so that’s a big positive for us,” McKenna said. “A big boost, two important players for us and players who have had a big part to play and with their own unique qualities as well that are different in the group. Hopefully they can play a good part in the next week.” Asked whether it was important not to expect too much from Hirst too soon after his lengthy absence, McKenna said: “Let’s see. He’s been out for quite a long period of time, but he’s a fit boy, he’s trained for a good period of time now and we’re not going to save anything back in the last week. “Like all the other players, he’s raring to have a big part to play in the last week, so good to have him back. “I think the contribution right across the squad’s going to be really important, three games in a quick space of time and we’re going to need different people to step up at different times and that’s why we’ve hopefully got a strong squad here.” Burns has been out for a much shorter period, how much sharpness might the Wales international have lost during that time? “Each player is different, to be fair,” McKenna reflected. “Some players lose more, some players lose less. Wes I’d like to think is in that second bracket, he’s a very naturally fit boy and he’s looked after himself as well as he can. “Losing those two players for a big period of time in the second half of the season has been a big challenge but I think it’s a challenge that the squad has risen to fantastically and other players have come in and played a big part, but certainly we’re stronger having those two available for what’s ahead and I think everyone’s pleased for that.” Quizzed on whether there had been any new injury issues during the fortnight’s break since the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, McKenna said: “We have one or two, which is normal when you have a couple of weeks of training and coming off of a big block that we have. “Of course, I’m not going to reveal anything, to be honest, that would be too sensitive in terms of a game plan or preparation, but I’m happy with the squad that we have. “We have good availability, we have some players back training with us, which is a big boost and we have good options for each position, so I think we’re in a healthy position.” Better news is that the illness which had impacted the Blues prior to their break has blown over. “We didn’t play on it too much but there was a month where we had an awful lot of illness in the camp, which is going to happen when players have two games a week and are living out of each other’s pockets. It was bouncing from one to the next,” he said. “Thankfully, in the last two weeks, I don’t think we’ve had any issues at all from that point of view and the players are feeling refreshed and good and positive for what’s coming up.” Third-choice keeper Cieran Slicker has been out with an ankle sprain but has rejoined the squad. “Cieran’s OK,” McKenna added. “He recovered quicker than everyone thought he might do and he’s been fully training with the group and available to help us if required in the matches and as always he’s helping us day by day as well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorCam added 14:59 - Apr 25

Excellent news, COYB! 3

pennblue added 15:01 - Apr 25

We need to go all out in all three games for maximum points. This is what the players have been training for all their lives. We'll be fully behind them all the way, up or down. 4

wokingblue added 15:11 - Apr 25

Looking at the picture no wonder he scores a lot :-) 0

Suffolk_n_Proud added 15:18 - Apr 25

Looking forward to these last 3 games and back to back promotion 1

bazza added 15:28 - Apr 25

“We’re not going to save anything back in the last week”..I just cried a little.. 1

Bazza8564 added 15:33 - Apr 25

Saw Wes before the Boro game and he said he would be ready, and the rumour was Hirsty too so Im pleased thats proved to be the case.



I know Conor and Sam had been ill as well, but we have things in our own hands now and I'm just praying QPR take something off Leeds Friday, that would be icing on the cake 2

Help added 15:46 - Apr 25

OGAAT and win all 3 remaining and the job is done. Cmon you blues. We dream you do. If you could make us any prouder than last year's promotion please do so again, so we may feast from the top table once more. 0

TimmyH added 15:52 - Apr 25

Has George got a coach drives certificate then?...it will be amazing if he plays any minutes to bring him back into the fold anyway would take him a number of games to get back to match fitness, at best we could be looking at play-offs/final...more of a chance for Wes though to see some minutes. 0

