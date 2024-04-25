London Branch Meet-Up For Hull Match

Thursday, 25th Apr 2024 15:34

The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is inviting fellow fans to watch Saturday’s live-on-Sky away game against Hull City at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.

The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches for a number of years.

The game against the Tigers kicks off at 8pm with the Blues in the running for automatic promotion and the East Yorkshire side still hopeful of a place in the play-offs.

Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.





Photo: Matchday Images