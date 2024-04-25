McKenna: Manager of the Season a Proud Moment

Thursday, 25th Apr 2024 15:55 by Kallum Brisset Town boss Kieran McKenna says he has not reflected too much on winning the Championship Manager of the Season at the EFL Awards earlier this month. McKenna’s award came after he has propelled the newly promoted Blues into an automatic promotion race to the Premier League, achieving 89 points from 43 matches to fend off competition from Leeds United’s Daniel Farke and Hull City’s Liam Rosenior in his first season in Championship management. However, the Northern Irishman admitted there is little time to celebrate the achievement with three crucial matches still to play over the next week. “To be honest, it's not something I've reflected on a whole pile but it was really nice on the night,” he said. “It was a proud moment, not just for myself but hopefully for all of the staff, players and everyone involved at the football club because it's a reflection of how well the team has done this year. “But outside of the Sunday night at the awards and that proud moment, there's not been much reflection on it, to be honest. “That's something we can look back on at the end of the season with even more pride and satisfaction, but hopefully that will come after finishing the season really well. “Of course, it's an honour, but especially when these things come in the season it's not something you take too much time to reflect on while the games are still ongoing.” McKenna says his trophy will take pride of place in his Playford Road office, sitting alongside the four Manager of the Month awards he has won since taking charge of the Blues. He said: “It's in my office. Thankfully somebody took it home for me so it was well looked after. “I have a very nice cabinet in there with a few different awards and some nice sentimental things from my football journey so far. It will certainly have a proud place alongside those.”

Photo: ITFC



