McKenna: Important to Protect FA Cup Heritage Where Possible

Thursday, 25th Apr 2024 16:07

Town boss Kieran McKenna believes it’s important to protect the heritage of the FA Cup where possible, the FA having announced a controversial agreement with the Premier League which will see replays scrapped.

The announcement has led to widespread condemnation from smaller clubs for whom a replay against a Premier League side can provide a financial lifeline. Some are threatening to boycott next season’s competition, which the Blues won for the only time in 1978, as a result.

“I understand the disappointment from the clubs, especially smaller down the pyramid, who can benefit a lot from the FA Cup replays,” McKenna said when asked about the situation.

“I’ve been involved in those, even in my time as a coach at Loughborough [University] in the very earliest rungs of the FA Cup.

“So I understand the disappointment from those clubs and it’s a fantastic competition. Of course, there’s an argument at the higher end of the pyramid around fixture congestion.

“I think the FA Cup’s a fantastic tournament and I think in all aspects possible, it’s important to try to protect that heritage where possible.”





Photo: Action Images