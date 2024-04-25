McKenna: The Players Are Pretty Calm and Relaxed

Thursday, 25th Apr 2024 16:19 by Kallum Brisset Town manager Kieran McKenna believes the nerves of supporters ahead of the final three matches of the season is not mirrored by the players, and that the overall mood at Playford Road is one of excitement. The Blues have their destiny in their own hands with three wins guaranteeing Town promotion to the Premier League having only been promoted from League One last season. McKenna’s side return from a two-week break to travel to Hull City this weekend before another away trip to Coventry City follows on Tuesday. The Blues will host Huddersfield Town on the final day of the regular season. “I think the players are pretty calm and relaxed,” McKenna said. “Of course, as there is for every big game, there's a certain amount of anxiety going into the game and that heightens a little bit when there's more on the line. “But that's a positive thing, they're emotions you try and use to your advantage. It's there because the game means so much and we've fought so well to be in such a fantastic position. The biggest feeling I have around the training ground is excitement. “The players have enjoyed the whole season, they've enjoyed the run-in, they've enjoyed and have benefitted from the break that we've had and it's given lots of players a chance to freshen up and to really look forward in a genuine way to the three games we have coming up. “But of course, the full focus has to be on the first one and we have to take each challenge as it comes. To make sure that the next game is still a big game, we need to perform in the one ahead of us so that's what the focus has been.

“The main feeling I get from the group and the people around the building is excitement.” A promotion run-in at the end of the season is not unknown to the Blues, who won 13 games in a 14-match block towards the end of the last campaign to clinch promotion back to the Championship. The Town boss believes his squad, largely similar to the one that were successful 12 months ago, can use that experience to their advantage having won some big matches, particularly away from home. Asked if he needs to remind the players of the significance, he said: “They know that. We prepare as we normally would, we have to keep things as consistent as possible and do what we've done for the most part over the last two-and-a-half years. “So much of the group, the staff and players have been through this situation last year. I know you can look back now and say it was in League One and it was easier, but this time last year we had to go and beat Peterborough and Barnsley away from home, who were two big clubs and good teams fighting for things. “We had to go away to Derby and Bolton, we had to win an incredible amount of games and a lot of players have lived that experience, and even the players that we've brought in have got their own experiences as well. “We have good experiences to lean on, the players have real belief in the fact we prepare as well as we can and to our fullest for each game and then we focus on our performance. When we do that, very often we've managed to come out with points. “That's where the full focus is, the players have lived through this before but of course this is a massive step up. If you take the games that we've had recently, if you take Hull and Coventry back-to-back on a Saturday-Tuesday, it doesn't matter if it's April, May or November, they're very tough games that are going to be very hard to win. “But we've shown we can do it and compete with these teams and that's what we'll look to go and show in these next few days. “We trust that us performing as well as we possibly can will be a hard team to beat and be a great chance to pick up points.” McKenna also praised the off-field staff who play a pivotal role in operations every day at the training ground, especially when it comes to motivating the players ahead of crunch fixtures. “That's always very important and the staff here do a terrific job of that to remain balanced,” he acknowledged. “We've got a lot of people in the building who care deeply, we've got a lot of Ipswich supporters. “The staff do a fantastic job of knowing that, over the course of the season, things will go for you and things will go against you but providing the right level of support and consistency to the players as they go through the ups and downs of a football season. “Being stable and consistent with the staff in how we work and communicate and the environment here day-to-day has been a big plus for us. “That doesn't change at all this week, we know however Saturday or Tuesday goes there will be emotions attached to that but the staff here are fantastic at knowing we come in every day and work really hard to create the best environment for the players to give them the chance to perform the best. “That's what I know all the staff will do over the next period as well.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



billlm added 17:21 - Apr 25

He's relaxed me, 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments