Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 38 - Ray Crawford

Thursday, 25th Apr 2024 22:06

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV with star guest Ray Crawford is now available on YouTube.

Town’s all-time top scorer, first England international and member of Sir Alf Ramsey’s First Division championship side talks about his two spells at Portman Road, his partnership with Ted Phillips, winning that title, celebrations in Felixstowe and much more.

Host Mark Murphy is also joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show will also available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Life's a Pitch TV merchandise can be purchased at the website here.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: TWTD