U18s Host Blades

Friday, 26th Apr 2024 09:58

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action at home to Sheffield United on Saturday morning (KO 11.30pm).

The young Blues, who won 6-1 at Fleetwood last weekend, are eighth in PDL2 South with the Blades fifth in the PDL2 North.





Photo: Matchday Images