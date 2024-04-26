Season Tickets Sell Out

Friday, 26th Apr 2024 10:12 Town have announced that season tickets for the 2024/25 season have sold out through existing renewals, meaning no new fans will become season ticket holders for the campaign ahead. More than 20,000 season tickets have been renewed from this season’s total in excess of 21,000 - a total higher than the cap originally set by the club last summer - and so no season tickets will go on general sale. There will, however, be more matchday tickets available and the club will be introducing a season ticket waiting list ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Town announced their season ticket prices a month ago with the same figure, a rise of around eight per cent, set whether the Blues are in the Championship or Premier League next season. “The support this season has been incredible once again, which is something everyone at the club hugely appreciates,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club site. “Season ticket holders are incredibly important and for such a high number to have renewed for the new campaign is another example highlighting the loyal support the club is fortunate to have.” Portman Road’s capacity is in excess of 29,000, varying from game to game, with long term plans to increase the number of seats by rebuilding the 53-year-old Cobbold Stand.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 10:27 - Apr 26

Regardless of what happens this season, the club just goes from strength to strength.

It's just brilliant being a Town supporter at the moment,the club is run so well,from the top down and the quality of football is outstanding.

We've waited a long time for the good times to return and long may it continue. 2

flykickingbybgunn added 10:32 - Apr 26

No surprises there then. But will somebody let me know when I can start to breathe again or have I got to hold it until after the Hudders game. 1

PutneyBlue added 10:54 - Apr 26

Having sleepless nights atm 0

DinDjarin added 11:20 - Apr 26

So no one died or moved away or had a change of circumstances / work commitments.



It will become season tickets being passed around friends and family. 0

OliveR16 added 11:25 - Apr 26

DinDjarin - a good point. There needs to be some thought given to this. 0

Texastom added 11:31 - Apr 26

Another season I can’t get a Season ticket 0

ChrisFelix added 11:47 - Apr 26

The seat next to me has been empty for the majority of the season. When I asked the club they advise allocated to a club employee, who clearly isn't using the seat.

This is such a shame when so many supporters can't get a seat 0

atty added 11:50 - Apr 26

How are there more match day tickets available if the full season ticket limit has been reached? 0

