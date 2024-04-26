Season Tickets Sell Out
Friday, 26th Apr 2024 10:12
Town have announced that season tickets for the 2024/25 season have sold out through existing renewals, meaning no new fans will become season ticket holders for the campaign ahead.
More than 20,000 season tickets have been renewed from this season’s total in excess of 21,000 - a total higher than the cap originally set by the club last summer - and so no season tickets will go on general sale.
There will, however, be more matchday tickets available and the club will be introducing a season ticket waiting list ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
Town announced their season ticket prices a month ago with the same figure, a rise of around eight per cent, set whether the Blues are in the Championship or Premier League next season.
“The support this season has been incredible once again, which is something everyone at the club hugely appreciates,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club site.
“Season ticket holders are incredibly important and for such a high number to have renewed for the new campaign is another example highlighting the loyal support the club is fortunate to have.”
Portman Road’s capacity is in excess of 29,000, varying from game to game, with long term plans to increase the number of seats by rebuilding the 53-year-old Cobbold Stand.
