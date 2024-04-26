Gilmartin to Continue Interim Irish Role

Friday, 26th Apr 2024 10:48

Town’s head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin will continue his role on Republic of Ireland interim head coach John O’Shea’s staff for the June internationals, the FAI has announced.

O’Shea was appointed to the temporary position in March ahead of the games that month while a permanent successor to Stephen Kenny was sought with Gilmartin promoted from working with the Irish U21s squad alongside his Town job.

The FAI has now confirmed that O’Shea will continue to be in charge for the June friendlies against Hungary and Portugal along with goalkeeper-coach Gilmartin and the rest of his temporary staff with the exception of former Ireland boss Brian Kerr, who had been their technical advisor.

Ireland host the Hungarians on Tuesday 4th June and travel to face the Portuguese in Aveiro a week later.

“We’re delighted to extend John and his coaching and performance team for the June fixtures,” FAI director of football Marc Canham said.

“As confirmed last week, the process to appoint a new head coach for our senior men's team will be concluded ahead of start of the UEFA Nations League.

“I've kept in contact with John since the March fixtures and we're really thankful to John for extending his spell as interim head coach as well as his coaching and performance staff Paddy McCarthy, Glenn Whelan, Rene Gilmartin, Damien Doyle and Stephen Rice.”

In March, Ireland drew 0-0 with Belgium, then lost 1-0 to Switzerland, both games having been played at the Aviva Stadium.





Photo: Matchday Images