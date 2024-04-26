Leeds Thrashed at QPR

The battle for promotion at the top of the Championship took another dramatic turn this evening when Leeds United were thrashed 4-0 at QPR, a result which confirms Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League and puts the Blues in the box seat for the second automatic spot.
QPR, who comprehensively banished any fears of relegation, went in front through Ilias Chair in the eighth minute, added a second through Lucas Andersen on 22, Lyndon Dykes made it three in the 73rd minute and Sam Field added the fourth on 86.
The result means only the Blues can now catch Leicester, who return to the top flight after one year away, with Leeds four points behind the Foxes with only one match left to play.
As it stands ahead of the Blues’ game at Hull City on Saturday evening, Town are third, a point behind Leeds with three games to play.
With the Whites having a goal difference still superior by seven despite tonight’s heavy defeat, five points from those matches enough to seal promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away even if the West Yorkshire side win their final-day match at home to fourth-placed Southampton.
Photo: Reuters
The day after being threatened with being blocked from a well known Blue 'day of the week' podcast live comment thread for pointing out the nonsense of all the 'we need three wins' and here we are. A win tomorrow and we could be promoted by 10.00 on Tuesday evening. He who laughs last...etc.
Never really been fond of Leeds utd, have bad memories of their away support, style and attitude.
However credit where credit is due they have beaten us twice this year and scored 8 goals in doing so.
The fact we could and now should finish above them is a testament to to the effort the manager and team have put in over a whole season. Fingers crossed we get the points we need, how ever many that turns out to be. We can stikk even win the league, right? COYB