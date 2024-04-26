Leeds Thrashed at QPR

Friday, 26th Apr 2024 22:05 The battle for promotion at the top of the Championship took another dramatic turn this evening when Leeds United were thrashed 4-0 at QPR, a result which confirms Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League and puts the Blues in the box seat for the second automatic spot. QPR, who comprehensively banished any fears of relegation, went in front through Ilias Chair in the eighth minute, added a second through Lucas Andersen on 22, Lyndon Dykes made it three in the 73rd minute and Sam Field added the fourth on 86. The result means only the Blues can now catch Leicester, who return to the top flight after one year away, with Leeds four points behind the Foxes with only one match left to play. As it stands ahead of the Blues’ game at Hull City on Saturday evening, Town are third, a point behind Leeds with three games to play. With the Whites having a goal difference still superior by seven despite tonight’s heavy defeat, five points from those matches enough to seal promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away even if the West Yorkshire side win their final-day match at home to fourth-placed Southampton.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Foreverdon_Blue added 22:07 - Apr 26

I didn’t see that coming! OMG 2 more wins! 4

JPR77 added 22:08 - Apr 26

Wow, just wow!!



Stay calm and believe!!



COYB ……… 5

Van_Blue added 22:08 - Apr 26

Not often I hop for a Norwich win, but that would take the wind out of Hull - COYBBBs 4

boroughblue added 22:08 - Apr 26

I have no words, honestly, wow… 2

warktheline added 22:09 - Apr 26

As I said several days ago after Leeds beat Boro, Leeds would rather be in our position than theirs! Fact! 1

Len_Brennan added 22:09 - Apr 26

Massive opportunity now; a win tomorrow night & we're almost there. 2

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 22:10 - Apr 26

I did NOT see that coming. 5 from 9 gets us up if Leeds beat Southampton. 3 from 9 if the draw or lose....



Come on, lads... 2

chepstowblue added 22:10 - Apr 26

A win and two draws gets it done. Not a formality, but by Christ what a huge boost and bonus. 3

pennblue added 22:11 - Apr 26

Forget Leeds, we got a job to do tomorrow night.



Do NOT let Carvalho strike that ball on his right foot. Just like Chair, or Summerville, do NOT let him get on his right peg!!!!! 3

GrasmereBlue added 22:12 - Apr 26

OMG, never saw that one! Burns and Hirst back in the team hopefully tomorrow. ÇOYB xx 1

pablo123 added 22:14 - Apr 26

OMG , can't believe that scoreline , massive chance now boys , 2 wins from 3 games and we're there COYBssssssssss 1

churchmans added 22:14 - Apr 26

@chepstow blue a win does not get it done! Assuming Leeds best Southampton a win and a draw still puts Leeds 2nd on goal difference!



Two wins and party time at home to Huddersfield playing for the title would be mega COME ON IPSWICH! COME ONNNNNN!! 2

dirtydingusmagee added 22:16 - Apr 26

Well i prayed for a miracle ......... im gobsmacked . SURELY we will see our dream come true now , just need our boys to give it their all now and not throw it away . 0

RegencyBlue added 22:16 - Apr 26

Down to us now!



We’ve been handed another massive opportunity. Let’s take this one.



0

algarvefan added 22:18 - Apr 26

It is written in the stars, first Southampton and now dirty Leeds. Didn't see the Leeds score in a month of Sundays. Come on you Blues!!!!! 1

warktheline added 22:18 - Apr 26

It’s in our hands! Leeds have to sit and wait, hoping that we don’t keep doing what we’ve done all season….never giving up! 0

tractordamage added 22:18 - Apr 26

"Arise, arise, Riders of Kieron!

Spears shall be shaken, Shields shall be splintered.

A sword day...a red day. Here the sun rises!"



"Ride now...ride now...ride!!

Ride for Ruin and the World's Ending!!"



"Death!!....Death!!...Deeeeath!!!!"









COYFB 0

chrismadrid added 22:20 - Apr 26

Am delighted obviously...c'mon Ipswich

But work still to be done

Let's beat Hull and surely we can go up 0

bringonbrazil added 22:21 - Apr 26

QPR you are now my second fave team. Great performance by them.

For the first time ever, i hope Norwich win tomorrow to deflate Hull. This is our opportunity. Take it boys. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 22:23 - Apr 26

... and breathe!!! 0

TractorfactorSteve added 22:26 - Apr 26

The day after being threatened with being blocked from a well known Blue 'day of the week' podcast live comment thread for pointing out the nonsense of all the 'we need three wins' and here we are. A win tomorrow and we could be promoted by 10.00 on Tuesday evening. He who laughs last...etc. 0

Bert added 22:26 - Apr 26

The best birthday present ever. Unbelievable!!!!!! 0

Normandyblue added 22:28 - Apr 26

Never really been fond of Leeds utd, have bad memories of their away support, style and attitude.



However credit where credit is due they have beaten us twice this year and scored 8 goals in doing so.



The fact we could and now should finish above them is a testament to to the effort the manager and team have put in over a whole season. Fingers crossed we get the points we need, how ever many that turns out to be. We can stikk even win the league, right? COYB 0

RobsonWark added 22:28 - Apr 26

This is OUR time. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments