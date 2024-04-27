Hirst and Burns Start at Hull

Saturday, 27th Apr 2024 19:32 George Hirst and Wes Burns both start for the Blues in this evening’s live-on-Sky game at Hull City. Hirst, out since Boxing Day having undergone hamstring surgery, starts up front with Ali Al-Hamadi on the bench along with Kieffer Moore, while Burns, who missed five games with a more minor hamstring problem suffered last month, is back in his wide right role for Jeremy Sarmiento, who is also among the subs. Omari Hutchinson looks set to start on the left with Nathan Broadhead absent from the squad due to a slight knock, while George Edmundson returns to the bench after his ankle problem. Hull, who can still make the play-offs following West Brom’s 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich’s 2-2 home draw with Swansea, make one change with Ozan Tufan starting in place of Liam Delap, who is on the bench. Hull City: Allsop; Slater, Jones, Greaves (c), Jacob, Morton, Seri, Abdus, Tufan, Philogene, Carvalho. Subs: Ingram, Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Docherty, Ohio, Traoré, Sharp, Delap. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Travis, Taylor, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi, Moore. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Rimsy added 19:36 - Apr 27

Wow, get in. Wasn't expecting that 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 19:37 - Apr 27

Wow, we're going for it, Come on you beautiful Blues. Let's freaking finish this unbelievable season in style. So much love and admiration out there for you. COOOMOOOOON. 3

Davidwb20 added 19:42 - Apr 27

Great to have George back wasn’t expecting him to start! Omari and Wes both playing we are definitely going for it! COYB’s 1

Suffolkboy added 19:43 - Apr 27

Give it the very best ITFC unity and effort ! So so many of us following by so many channels !

COYB 1

DerryfromBury added 19:44 - Apr 27

That's a team picked with clear intent.



COYB.



1

Robert_Garrett added 19:48 - Apr 27

Lets clear the chaff for the big push..................................... 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments