Hirst and Burns Start at Hull
Saturday, 27th Apr 2024 19:32
George Hirst and Wes Burns both start for the Blues in this evening’s live-on-Sky game at Hull City.
Hirst, out since Boxing Day having undergone hamstring surgery, starts up front with Ali Al-Hamadi on the bench along with Kieffer Moore, while Burns, who missed five games with a more minor hamstring problem suffered last month, is back in his wide right role for Jeremy Sarmiento, who is also among the subs.
Omari Hutchinson looks set to start on the left with Nathan Broadhead absent from the squad due to a slight knock, while George Edmundson returns to the bench after his ankle problem.
Hull, who can still make the play-offs following West Brom’s 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich’s 2-2 home draw with Swansea, make one change with Ozan Tufan starting in place of Liam Delap, who is on the bench.
Hull City: Allsop; Slater, Jones, Greaves (c), Jacob, Morton, Seri, Abdus, Tufan, Philogene, Carvalho. Subs: Ingram, Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Docherty, Ohio, Traoré, Sharp, Delap.
Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Edmundson, Travis, Taylor, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi, Moore. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).
Photo: Matchday Images
