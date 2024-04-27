McKenna: Davis Limping Pretty Heavily

Saturday, 27th Apr 2024 23:34 Town boss Kieran McKenna says left-back Leif Davis was limping heavily following tonight’s 3-3 draw at Hull City. The 24-year-old, previously with Town’s promotion rivals Leeds United, was substituted in the 82nd minute with an ankle problem, Harry Clarke taking over for the final few minutes. “He’s limping pretty heavily,” McKenna said afterwards. “He rolled his ankle, it’s an issue he’s had before, so we’ll have to assess him over the next few days.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments