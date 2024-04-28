Rosenior: I Couldn't Be Prouder of My Players

Sunday, 28th Apr 2024 10:52 Hull City manager Liam Rosenior said he couldn’t have been prouder of his players following last night’s 3-3 draw with Town which keeps the Tigers hopes of making the play-offs alive going into their final match and wished the Blues well for the remainder of the campaign. The East Yorkshire side are seventh, two points behind West Brom, who dropped into the final play-off place following their 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday afternoon. “I have aged about five years,“ Rosenior, who spent a season on loan with the Blues during the Roy Keane era, said afterwards. “I am so proud. I was so proud of this group, not just for today's game. For anyone who watched us over the season, that pretty much is our season. “Some outstanding football, the lads never gave up bearing in mind it was our third game in a week after playing on Wednesday and Ipswich had two weeks to prepare, we had 48 hours. “For the players to put in that effort, I could not be prouder. Sometimes you can be proud as a coach if you lose a game, if you win a game or if you draw, but that performance summed us up. “It could have been 6-6, let's be honest. Ipswich had great chances, we had some great chances but I thought it was a game that was a credit to the Championship. I genuinely wish Ipswich all the very best. “They've been a credit to themselves in the division this year, but we have in our own way as well and there's plenty to build on at this club and we've still got a chance.” Regarding the goals his team conceded, he added: “They’ve scored some unbelievable goals. The first goal we can do better – we can clear. The two goals from [Omari] Hutchinson were top and that’s what top players can do. We’re in the game, playing our way.” Rosenior is a big fan of the Championship: “That's the thing in this league. You see with the results every single week, I love this league because it is so honest. “Every single team, it doesn't matter if they have got something to play for. If ‘there is nothing to play for’, every team gives everything every week and that is why it is such a brilliant league. “That is why I worked as a pundit covering it and now I am really fortunate enough to be a manager in it. “The dream is alive. I saw a group of players who played like their dream is alive, I saw players run themselves into the ground from minute one to minute 96 and play some excellent football, Ipswich played excellent football. “It was toe-to-toe, it was man-for-man all over the pitch and some of the football out there from both teams was kind of football I want to see every week and it was a credit to the Championship.”

Photo: TWTD



