Former Skipper Nets Hat-Trick in Final Game



Former Blues skipper David Norris ended his career on a dramatic note, netting a hat-trick for Lancaster City in his final match, a 4-3 Northern Premier League Premier Division defeat at FC United of Manchester on Saturday. The 43-year-old had announced his intention to retire prior to the Dollies’ last game of the campaign and will now concentrate on his other role as a personal trainer, working largely with boxers and footballers. Norris joined the Blues in January 2008 when he signed for £2.2 million from Plymouth, becoming one of the early big-money additions of the Marcus Evans era. He was made captain by Roy Keane and continued to wear the armband under Paul Jewell before moving on to Portsmouth on a free transfer in the summer of 2011 having made 114 starts and four sub appearances, scoring 16 goals. Norris went on to play for Leeds, hometown club Peterborough, Yeovil and Blackpool, before dropping into non-league with then-National League North Salford in 2017 and later featuring for Shaw Lane, Boston United, where he had started his career, and Lancaster, who he joined in 2019. Thank you all 💙💚❤️🧡🤍



Some incredible messages and words that mean so much



Craig T nearly got me 🥹🥹@Pompey @IpswichTown @Argyle @LUFC @OfficialBWFC @BlackpoolFC @LancasterCityFC @bostonunited @StamfordAFC1896 pic.twitter.com/mOU2Fy6kU9 — David Norris (@DMNorris19) April 29, 2024 It goes without saying that David Norris was today’s Dolly Blue Sound Play of The Match!

A true legend on and off the pitch. His time in football and at The Giant Axe was enjoyed by many! Thank you Nozza 💙#OurCity • #COYDB • #ADAW pic.twitter.com/x8TK6BD74q — Lancaster City Football Club (@LancasterCityFC) April 27, 2024

Photo: TWTD



