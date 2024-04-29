Hayes Set For Second Wembley Trip

Monday, 29th Apr 2024 14:55 Keeper Nick Hayes will be making two trips to Wembley next month, his Solihull Moors loan side having reached the National League Promotion Final. The Moors, who finished fifth in the National League, will face Bromley, who were third, five points ahead, at Wembley for a place in League Two on Sunday 5th May having won 4-0 at Barnet on Saturday. Solihull are also at Wembley the following weekend when they take on Gateshead in the final of the FA Trophy on Saturday 11th May, coincidentally having beaten Bromley 2-1 in the semi-final. Clacton-born Hayes joined the Moors in December, before having his spell extended to the end of the season in January and has now made 30 appearances. The 25-year-old former England U17 international, who rejoined the Blues from Hemel Hempstead Town in January 2022 having previously been in the academy at Playford Road, is out of contract with Town at the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Blues’ Academy Player of the Year Finley Barbrook's loan side Chelmsford City were beaten 3-2 by a Braintree Town team featuring Freddie Sears, who scored, and Reggie Lambe in the National League South play-offs on Saturday. Another former Blue, Anthony Wordsworth, was on the bench for the Clarets.

Photo: Matchday Images



Radlett_blue added 15:59 - Apr 29

By all accounts Hayes is a decent 'keeper, but out of contract in the summer and at age 25 he surely needs to be building a career at a lower league club. I hope he finds one. 0

