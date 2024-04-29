London Branch Meet-Up For Coventry Match

Monday, 29th Apr 2024 15:10

The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is inviting fellow fans to watch Tuesday’s live-on-Sky away game against Coventry City at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.

The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches for a number of years with the Brondes Age their recent regular venue.

The game against the Sky Blues kicks-off at 8pm with the Blues needing four points from their final two matches to confirm promotion to the Premier League.

Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.





Photo: Matchday Images