Huddersfield Game Live on Sky

Monday, 29th Apr 2024 17:06 The Blues’ final game of the season at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday is among those being shown live on Sky Sports. Town could confirm their promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away, while the Terriers are already effectively relegated to League One. The Blues’ rivals for the second promotion spot, Leeds, are at home to Southampton in one of the other games being screened, while Norwich City’s match away against relegation-threatened Birmingham City is the other with the Canaries already guaranteed a place in the play-offs. All the final-day games in the Championship kick-off at 12.30pm.

Photo: Matchday Images



Tommy_ITFC added 17:08 - Apr 29

Not a good record on sky at 12.30 this season what a game to change it COYB 0

only_one_sir_bobby added 17:11 - Apr 29

A bit pedantic here Phil, but Norwich aren't "guaranteed" to be in the playoffs. Would take a large goal swing, but still a small chance they miss out... 0

Westy added 17:30 - Apr 29

Oh what a surprise! At least the kick off time won't change. Actually great testament to the style of play and entertainment value. 0

churchmans81 added 17:39 - Apr 29

only-one-sir-bobby. A ‘bit’ pedantic? Really mate, get a grip! 0

