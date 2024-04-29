Huddersfield Game Live on Sky
Monday, 29th Apr 2024 17:06
The Blues’ final game of the season at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday is among those being shown live on Sky Sports.
Town could confirm their promotion back to the Premier League after 22 years away, while the Terriers are already effectively relegated to League One.
The Blues’ rivals for the second promotion spot, Leeds, are at home to Southampton in one of the other games being screened, while Norwich City’s match away against relegation-threatened Birmingham City is the other with the Canaries already guaranteed a place in the play-offs.
All the final-day games in the Championship kick-off at 12.30pm.
Photo: Matchday Images
