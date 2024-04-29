Finidi Appointed Nigeria Head Coach

Monday, 29th Apr 2024 19:22 Former Town winger Finidi George has been appointed the permanent head coach of Nigeria. George, 53, had been in interim charge following the departure of Jose Peseiro after the 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations final defeat to the Cote d’Ivoire in February having previously been the Portuguese’s assistant for the previous 20 months. Since then, George, who won the Champions League as a player with Ajax, has taken the team for two friendlies in Morocco, a 2-1 victory over Ghana and a 2-0 loss to Mali. George, who is also manager of Nigerian club side Enyimba, was a member of Nigeria’s Golden Generation which won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and made a big impact at FIFA World Cup finals in USA the same year. He won 62 full caps, scoring six times, also featuring at the 1998 World Cup finals and and the 1992, 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. The Nigerian international was one of George Burley’s big signings in the summer of 2001 as the Blues looked to build on their fifth place in the Premier League, costing £3.1 million from Real Mallorca. Despite a dramatic home debut when he scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Derby, George’s time at Town was ultimately a huge disappointment. In the summer of 2003, with George not part of then-manager Joe Royle’s plans, Town settled the remaining two years of the winger’s contract, an agreement which was understood to see him paid £1 million over the next 18 months. “It might be an understatement to say that his career with Ipswich has been as disappointing for the club as it has, no doubt, for him,” chairman David Sheepshanks said in a statement at the time. “Despite the cost, early termination of the contract made best sense for Ipswich Town.” George made 30 Blues starts and 16 sub appearances, scoring eight goals.

Photo: Action Images



