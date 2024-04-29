Leicester Claim Title

Monday, 29th Apr 2024 22:44 Leicester City claimed the Championship title following a 3-0 victory over Preston North End at Deepdale this evening. Jamie Vardy netted in each half before Kasey McAteer added the third for the Foxes, who had already confirmed promotion via last Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Southampton. Prior to tonight, Town could have caught Leicester but the Midlanders are now seven points ahead of both the Blues, who have two games to play, and second-placed Leeds, who have one. Town need four points from their two matches to confirm a place in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Photo: Sipa USA



